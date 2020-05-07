News
Friday
May 08
COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group calls on Finance Ministry to present report
COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group calls on Finance Ministry to present report
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group has posted the following on its Facebook page:

“The COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group calls on the Ministry of Finance to present a detailed report on the use of funds collected to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The bank account for financial assistance to the State through donations of natural persons and organizations, to prevent and overcome the spread of COVID-19 was opened on March 17. According to the data released by the Ministry of Finance, on April 28, as of 6:30 p.m. the entries comprised AMD 1,055,559,226, and there is a total number of 3,952 entries.

The COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group has recorded that, to this day, “the relevant bodies haven’t presented a full report on what the funds sent to the aforementioned account have been used for, how the process of procurement is going, which companies are selling the products, etc.”

The COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group has called on the Ministry of Finance “to perform its duty and, maintaining the principle of transparency, present a detailed report on the use of collected funds and present the acquired products and services and the data regarding supplying companies.”
Հայերեն
