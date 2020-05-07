News
Friday
May 08
Artsakh Commandant for emergency situation sets restrictions on entry and exit in Shahumyan region
Artsakh Commandant for emergency situation sets restrictions on entry and exit in Shahumyan region
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has signed a new decision by which several restrictions on entry and exit will be applied in the New Verinshen village of Shahumyan region and Chapni village of Knaravan community of Shahumyan region.

“The entry and exit of people and vehicles will be prohibited, except for the movement of persons for supplying first necessity items, accessories, food, drugs and fuel and for traffic of automobile transportation from Karvachar and New Verinshen to Martakert.”
