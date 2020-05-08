Ara Vardanyan: Nikol Pashinyan's programs to combat COVID-19 have failed

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan has declared that the Russia-based Armenian benefactors aren’t making donations since they have ties with the former regime, and this statement is inadmissible. This is what ex-executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, political scientist Ara Vardanyan declared during a TV show aired on Armnews TV.

“This is a very wrong statement. He factually ruled out donations to the All-Armenian Fund in the future. Well-known benefactors have been interconnected with the former authorities since they have implemented major projects. There are fewer donations from Russia, but this is due to certain economic difficulties. Samvel Karapetyan is a Russia-based benefactor who continued to provide assistance to Armenia and Artsakh after seizure of power in Armenia,” Ara Vardanyan said and expressed certainty that the new director of the Fund will be able to convince benefactors to continue their projects.

The political scientist also called on depoliticizing the Fund and the fundraiser and not turn political supporters into the main role-players of the fundraiser.

Leader of the Reformists Party Vahan Babayan said Zareh Sinanyan’s statement is so inadmissible that “he has to pack his bags and go back to Glendale”.

According to Ara Vardanyan, Nikol Pashinyan's programs to combat the coronavirus pandemic have failed. According to him, out of all the programs, only 3.5% of the population has benefited from those programs, not counting the small reimbursement for electricity and natural gas bills.