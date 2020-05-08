Kim Jong-Un congratulates Xi Jinping on victory over COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent an oral message to Chinese President Xi Jinping and praised China’s success in the fight against coronavirus, Korea Herald reported.
In the message Kim congratulated Xi, “highly appreciating that he has seized a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency said Friday.
“Kim Jong-un wished Xi Jinping good health, expressing conviction that the Chinese party and people would cement the successes made so far and steadily expand them and thus win a final victory under the wise guidance of Xi Jinping,” it added.