Newspaper: Matter of extending state of emergency in Armenia under discussion

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The government is likely to extend the state of emergency, which expires on May 14.

Zhoghovurd daily had written that the issue of postponing the referendum on constitutional amendments is being discussed within the authorities at the moment, and extending the state of emergency is one of its solutions.

Zhoghovurd daily asked RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan for a comment on the issue of extending [the state of emergency], who, in a conversation with us, informed: "The issue of extending the state of emergency is currently under the discussion phase, there is no final decision, when there will be a final decision on extending or terminating the state of emergency, we will inform the public about it.

As for the constitutional referendum, this issue is not being discussed at the moment, as the priority is given to the health of our citizens, compatriots, and if there is a need to continue the state of emergency, it will be only for that purpose."

In other words, in fact, the referendum will not take place in the near future, and the issue of the CC [Constitutional Court], which is so important, will not be resolved.