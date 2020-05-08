US and China resume trade talks

The US and China have resumed trade talks.
According to Reuters, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have held a phone talk.
The sides have discussed the first stage of the agreement between the two countries, signed earlier this year, the US Treasury, and the office of the sales representative said in a statement.
Both sides noted the 'good progress' in reaching an agreement on the first phase, and that they are awaiting the fulfillment of the obligations under the deal.
Talks began amid tensions between Washington and Beijing over the COVID-19 origin.