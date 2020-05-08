Russia Investigative Committee completes investigation into Armenian businessman’s criminal case

The Investigative Committee of Russia has announced the completion of an investigation into Albert Khudoyan, owner of Optima Development company, who is accused of committing fraud worth more than 3.7 billion rubles, lawyer Sergey Chizhikov told Interfax.
He noted that the defense had, in turn, filed a motion regarding the investigation being incomplete, as well as the removal of three expert examinations in the case, but the motion has not yet been heard.
On April 30, the Investigative Committee of Russia charged Khudoyan. According to the investigation, the Armenian businessman and his accomplices stole from Mansfield Executive Limited the right to long-term lease of three plots of land in Moscow.
The businessman's defense has stated that this criminal case has become a tool of pressure on him to seize the property.
Albert Khudoyan is under house arrest.