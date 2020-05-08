News
Friday
May 08
Newspaper: Karabakh President to be called to Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war?
Newspaper: Karabakh President to be called to Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The [parliament] inquiry committee investigating the April [2016] events will host former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan (…) on May 11, at 13:00.

After Karapetyan, the issue of inviting Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] President Bako Sahakyan is also being discussed.

Did Mr. Sahakyan receive an invitation? If he receives it, will he participate in the sitting? Yesterday we asked the [Karabakh] President's spokesperson Davit Babayan. He said he had no information about the invitation. "But the incumbent President has stated on one occasion that he will not refuse if he is called."
This text available in   Հայերեն
