Newspaper: Karabakh President to be called to Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The [parliament] inquiry committee investigating the April [2016] events will host former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan (…) on May 11, at 13:00.
After Karapetyan, the issue of inviting Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] President Bako Sahakyan is also being discussed.
Did Mr. Sahakyan receive an invitation? If he receives it, will he participate in the sitting? Yesterday we asked the [Karabakh] President's spokesperson Davit Babayan. He said he had no information about the invitation. "But the incumbent President has stated on one occasion that he will not refuse if he is called."