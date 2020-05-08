US removing 2 Patriots batteries and some fighter aircraft from Saudi Arabia

The US is removing two Patriot missile batteries and some fighter aircraft out of Saudi Arabia, AP reported referring to the American official amid tensions between the kingdom and the Trump administration over oil production.
According to the official, the decision removes two batteries that were guarding oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, however, leaves two Patriot batteries at Prince Sultan Air Base in the Saudi desert, along with other air defense systems and jet fighters.
This decision reduces the US presence in Saudi Arabia just a few months after the Pentagon began building up military power there to counter threats from Iran. About 300 US troops will also leave Saudi Arabia.
The decision was made after the US sent Patriot systems to Iraq to protect the US and Allied forces, which were rocket fired earlier this year. The army has a limited number of systems, and they usually need to be delivered home for modernization.