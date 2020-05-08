Newspaper: Businessman gives account to National Security Service against Armenia ex-President Sargsyan

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: ArmLur.am has learned details about businessman Mikhail Bagdasarov giving an account to the NSS [National Security Service] against [third President] Serzh Sargsyan.

In particular, we learned what Mikhail Bagdasarov informed turning to law enforcement. In his application, the latter noted that, in accordance with the agreements reached with high-ranking officials, he was engaged in entrepreneurial activities in the Republic of Armenia from 1998 to 2010, and he transferred by hand about 7,000,000 US dollars from the revenue received during the same period to a high-ranking official.

And here, we learned that a criminal case has been initiated at the NSS on this case (…).