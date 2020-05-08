News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Businessman gives account to National Security Service against Armenia ex-President Sargsyan
Newspaper: Businessman gives account to National Security Service against Armenia ex-President Sargsyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: ArmLur.am has learned details about businessman Mikhail Bagdasarov giving an account to the NSS [National Security Service] against [third President] Serzh Sargsyan.

In particular, we learned what Mikhail Bagdasarov informed turning to law enforcement. In his application, the latter noted that, in accordance with the agreements reached with high-ranking officials, he was engaged in entrepreneurial activities in the Republic of Armenia from 1998 to 2010, and he transferred by hand about 7,000,000 US dollars from the revenue received during the same period to a high-ranking official.

And here, we learned that a criminal case has been initiated at the NSS on this case (…).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia premier: I have directly said to Marukyan
Pashinyan revealed what he and opposition Bright Armenia party leader talked about behind closed doors Thursday…
 Newspaper: Matter of extending state of emergency in Armenia under discussion
But there will be no constitutional referendum in the near future…
 Newspaper: Heated debates going on within authorities over Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
By a written instruction of the PM, the land plot on the balance sheet of the museum-institute was decided to be transferred to the Yerevan Municipality, but…
 Newspaper: Karabakh President to be called to Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war?
The committee is discussing the matter…
 Freedom House new report: Armenia improves democracy score from 2.93 to 3.00
“Armenia and Ukraine, with the former earning the largest two-year improvement ever recorded in Nations in Transit…
 Newspaper: Armenia parliament is disinfected
For some reason, the leadership of the National Assembly was avoiding clearly announcing that a staff member had been infected with COVID-19…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos