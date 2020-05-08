News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Musk says COVID-19 pandemic is ‘practice run’ for future viruses
Musk says COVID-19 pandemic is ‘practice run’ for future viruses
Region:World News
Theme: Society

How the US reacts to the COVID-19 pandemic can be viewed as a sort of trial run before an even more deadly virus spreads across the globe, CNBC reported referring to Elon Musk. 

“At some point there probably will be a pandemic with a high mortality rate, something that’s killing a lot of 20 year olds, let’s say. This is kind of like a practice run for something that might in the future might have a really high mortality rate,” the Tesla CEO said in an interview with comedian Joe Rogan that aired Thursday. 

“We kind of got to go through this without it being something that kills vast numbers of young, healthy people,” he added. The World Health Organization said in March that the Covid-19 mortality rate is 3.4% globally. 

Musk noted he believes that the mortality rate of COVID-19 is much lower than expected. The WHO said in March that the death rate from Covid-19 in the world is 3.4%.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
China supports WHO-led COVID-19 investigation
This should happen at an "appropriate time after the pandemic is over...
 Trump says WHO is 'a puppet for China'
"They are like a puppet for China, everything China does is OK...
 WHO expert: Wuhan wet market could become a catalyst for COVID-19 spread
“The market played a role in the event, that’s clear...
 Governor: 21 COVID-19 new cases recoded in Armenia's Gegharkunik province
“19 people recovered...
 German intelligence report casts doubt on US allegations that COVID-19 originated in Chinese lab
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that there is 'enormous' evidence...
 Australia annoyed by US putting forward Wuhan lab COVID-19 theory
“We’re not doing this as some sort of lapdog of the United States...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos