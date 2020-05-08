Musk says COVID-19 pandemic is ‘practice run’ for future viruses

How the US reacts to the COVID-19 pandemic can be viewed as a sort of trial run before an even more deadly virus spreads across the globe, CNBC reported referring to Elon Musk.
“At some point there probably will be a pandemic with a high mortality rate, something that’s killing a lot of 20 year olds, let’s say. This is kind of like a practice run for something that might in the future might have a really high mortality rate,” the Tesla CEO said in an interview with comedian Joe Rogan that aired Thursday.
“We kind of got to go through this without it being something that kills vast numbers of young, healthy people,” he added. The World Health Organization said in March that the Covid-19 mortality rate is 3.4% globally.
Musk noted he believes that the mortality rate of COVID-19 is much lower than expected. The WHO said in March that the death rate from Covid-19 in the world is 3.4%.