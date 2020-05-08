News
Friday
May 08
Friday
May 08
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial resuming
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The trial of the second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, and some other former senior officials is resuming Friday after an almost two-month break.

The ex-President, as well as former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov stand trial for overthrowing the constitutional order along the lines of the criminal case into the events of March 1, 2008 in Yerevan.

The trial was adjourned since mid-March due to the constant absence of presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan.
