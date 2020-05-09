News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Angry group of people storm into Mexico hospital to "rescue" COVID-19 patient (VIDEO)
Angry group of people storm into Mexico hospital to "rescue" COVID-19 patient (VIDEO)
Region:World News
Theme: Society

An angry group of people stormed into a Mexican hospital to "rescue" a patient with the coronavirus, claiming that this pandemic was a lie and a conspiracy by the government, NYP reported.

A crowd of about 300 people headed toward a hospital in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas demanding to examine an anonymous patient.

"Coronavirus is a lie," one of the protesters wrote on Mercado Libre de Motozintla's Facebook page.

The crowd also demanded the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions claiming that this virus did not actually exist, El Universal writes.

The patient’s family members, who were also in the crowd, said they were concerned for his safety.

The man is the third resident of the city to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hospital staff blocked the entrance and called the national guard, which guarded the scene and cordoned off the hospital building and part of a nearby park.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 61-year-old woman
The Ministry of Health informed…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,175 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
A total of 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
 US Vice President's aide tests positive for coronavirus
Katie Miller is the wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller...
 51 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Syunik
The Syunik provincial hall informed…
 China supports WHO-led COVID-19 investigation
This should happen at an "appropriate time after the pandemic is over...
 Trump says WHO is 'a puppet for China'
"They are like a puppet for China, everything China does is OK...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos