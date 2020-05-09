An angry group of people stormed into a Mexican hospital to "rescue" a patient with the coronavirus, claiming that this pandemic was a lie and a conspiracy by the government, NYP reported.
A crowd of about 300 people headed toward a hospital in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas demanding to examine an anonymous patient.
"Coronavirus is a lie," one of the protesters wrote on Mercado Libre de Motozintla's Facebook page.
The crowd also demanded the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions claiming that this virus did not actually exist, El Universal writes.
The patient’s family members, who were also in the crowd, said they were concerned for his safety.
The man is the third resident of the city to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
Hospital staff blocked the entrance and called the national guard, which guarded the scene and cordoned off the hospital building and part of a nearby park.