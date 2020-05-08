Armenia legislature goes to intermission after brawl

YEREVAN. – No matter how much you hit me, I will speak. Who dared to came, secretly hit [me] in the back? Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction in parliament, stated this in his remarks after the fight in the National Assembly (NA) on Friday.
"Speak, but speak like a human being," majority My Step faction MP Sasun Mikaelyan responded from his seat, and he began to shout, but what he was saying could not be heard.
Several deputies surrounded Mikaelyan so that he would not start a fight again.
Marukyan responded: "There is not a person who is born who can cut my neck. (...). Relax! That's enough, this culture [of using violence] will not be here. A revolution took place [in the country] for this culture, too. That's enough! No way! You come, hit [me] in the back."
Meanwhile, dozens of lawmakers left their seats and tried to prevent further clashes.
NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan had to interrupt the sitting. "The sitting is recessed, the additional signal will say when we will start [ the session again]," he said, adding that Edmon Marukyan will continue his address after the intermission.