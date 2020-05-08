News
Vitali Balasanyan: Liberation of Shushi is distinguished by its strategic significance, symbolism
Vitali Balasanyan: Liberation of Shushi is distinguished by its strategic significance, symbolism
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The 28th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi is marked on May 8, on which occasion I congratulate the Armenian people. Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh (NK)] hero, General Vitali Balasanyan, wrote this in a Facebook post.

"During the Artsakh battle of survival, we carried out many victorious operations, but the liberation of Shushi is distinguished by its strategic significance and symbolism. With that military operation, the Armenian armed forces managed to stop the fire on Stepanakert. In addition, with the liberation of Shushi, the right of Armenian Artsakh to live freely was symbolically re-established.

[But] I have to record with regret that this day, which has become symbolic for all Armenians, is overshadowed by a disgraceful trial [in Yerevan], which again becomes symbolic. The trial, along the lines of which Robert Kocharyan, who took part in the operation to liberate Shushi with a weapon in his hand, led the NK State Defense Committee during the years of the war, elected 1st President of the Artsakh Republic and 2nd President of the Republic of Armenia, is being held in custody on unfounded charges.

I am convinced that time and history will put everything in its place. We will reject defeatism and we will go toward new victories," Balasanyan added, in particular.
Հայերեն and Русский
