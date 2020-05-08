News
Friday
May 08
News
Armenia records 145 new COVID-19 cases: Total number reaches 3,029
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

As of Friday, 11:00 AM, 3,029 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 1,218 recoveries and 43 deaths, health ministry tweeted.

And 1,758 patients with COVID19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 2,9205 tests have been completed. 

"Thus, we have 145 new cases and 33 recoveries," the tweet noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
