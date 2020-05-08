Opposition Bright Armenia faction MP to government: You don’t behave like The Lord

YEREVAN. – When I was listening to you, dear government and dear MPs, I saw that you were comparing yourself with your predecessors. Opposition Bright Armenia faction MP Ani Samsonyan stated this Friday in the National Assembly.
"It's been two years, and I want to compare you to you," she added, in particular. "According to the report of the Prosecutor's Office, the number of crimes against public safety order, public health has increased by 13% [in Armenia], by 16% in Yerevan. This increase was ensured by the use of weapons. (...). This means that the minimum has not been done in 2019 to make people at least aware of the existence of the police.”
Also, she referred to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that there are traitors within the law enforcement system. "We had the opportunities to resolve this issue," she said. "You have not done that. The second option: you could have turned those traitors into devotees, but now you are making the situation worse.”
Samsonyan reflected on Armenia’s public administration system, too, noting that this system is overloaded with bonuses, it is slow, irregular, and sabotaged.
Furthermore, the opposition MP stressed that the administration in social security is in a disgraceful state, the system of governance in education has not changed, and instead, this system has been filled with ruling party members.
Summing up, the Bright Armenia lawmaker said that the government does not behave like The Lord Jesus.
In conclusion, Ani Samsonyan addressed the PM as follows: "If you're not satisfied with your work, how do you expect us to be satisfied with that work?”