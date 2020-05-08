News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Georgian authorities to recall ambassador in Kyiv for consultation after ex-president Saakashvili's appointment
Georgian authorities to recall ambassador in Kyiv for consultation after ex-president Saakashvili's appointment
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgia is recalling its ambassador in Kyiv for consultations following the appointment of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to the post of chair of the Ukrainian president's Executive Committee on Reforms, Ukraine Interfax reported referring to the Georgian FM David Zalkaliani.

"This is routine practice in diplomatic relations that indicates the emergency of certain problems in bilateral relations. Therefore, consultations with the ambassador are needed to determine future steps," Zalkaliani said.

The minister added that "Georgia is not considering the possibility of breaking off diplomatic relations or reviewing the strategic partnership."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos