Belarus' presidential elections set to be held on August 9
Belarus' presidential elections set to be held on August 9
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The House of Representatives of Belarus scheduled the presidential election on August 9, BelTA reported.

According to Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko, given the importance of the presidential election for the country, the MPs will have serious, responsible organizational and political work.

He noted that this work will be carried out both directly in parliament and in constituencies, “to ensure that the presidential election is open, democratic, and in strict accordance with the Constitution.”
