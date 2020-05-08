News
Friday
May 08
Which MP hits opposition Bright Armenia faction leader in the back?
Which MP hits opposition Bright Armenia faction leader in the back?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – After Friday’s mass brawl in the National Assembly (NA), Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction in parliament, went back, continued his speech from the NA pulpit, and asked: "Who came, clandestinely hit me in the back?"

Examining the video of this incident, it can be assumed that the MP who hit Marukyan in the back was Vahe Ghalumyan, one of PM Nikol Pashinyan's close circles and a member of the majority My Step faction, who attacked Marukyan and grabbed his head and shoved him.

Before that, however, Marukyan received another—but lighter—hit.

In the general tussle, Artak Manukyan, another member of the My Step faction, can be seen slapping the leader of the Bright Armenia faction.

Fight breaks out in Armenia parliament (PHOTOS)
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
