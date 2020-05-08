Great Patriotic War veterans may visit Victory Park in Yerevan on May 9

Veterans of the Great Patriotic War may visit Victory Park in Yerevan on May 9, Armenian deputy defense minister Gabriel Balayan told reporters on Friday.
According to him, Yerablur pantheon and Victory Park, however, will be closed to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The official part of the event will kick off Saturday morning. The high-ranking authorities are scheduled to pay a visit from 10:30 am to 11 am. Then the event for veterans will be held.
The deputy minister also noted that surprises have been planned tomorrow.