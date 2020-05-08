Great Patriotic War victory 75th anniversary events in Armenia will be quite extensive despite COVID-19

YEREVAN. – Despite the considerable restrictions due to the coronavirus, the program of events in Armenia dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be quite extensive. Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Ara Khzmalyan stated this at a briefing on Friday.
"It is good that despite such restrictions, our society has, nonetheless, found the way to express its gratitude," he said. "Recollection is not only respect for the past, but also the confirmation of values and creation of future."
According to Khzmalyan, the respective concert in Yerevan will be wide-ranging, and the orchestra of the Ministry of Defense as well as various soloists will take part in it.