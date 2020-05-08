Victory Park and Yerablur Pantheon to be closed to public on May 9

Victory Park and the Yerablur Pantheon will be closed to the public on May 9, deputy chief of police Hayk Mgryan said on Friday.
The Yerablur Pantheon is already closed, while the Victory Park will close from tonight, the Komitas Pantheon will also be closed tomorrow.
Entrance is only for delegations, said the deputy chief of police, asking citizens to follow the established procedure.
A triple holiday is being marked in Armenia on May 8-9: Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the liberation of Shushi, Artsakh Army Day.