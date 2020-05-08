News
Armenia President: We are truly victorious people
Armenia President: We are truly victorious people
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Congratulations to all of us. This is a double holiday, and there is some symbolism here. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian stated this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am Friday at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan.

"Today I have come to visit the heroes of our fight for liberation," he stressed, in particular. "The symbolism is very deep because how is it that the Armenian people won a key victory, by liberating Shushi, 28 years ago on the same day?

It's been 75 years since the Great Patriotic War. And if we consider that 300,000 Armenians have given their lives so that what was awaiting the world—extreme nationalism—will never repeat in the world."

Sarkissian recalled that 75 years ago, 600 thousand Armenians were fighting in the battlefield, whereas the population of then Soviet Armenia was half of the population of today's Armenia.

The President noted that such a small nation has given 5 marshals and more than 60 generals, and it is natural that it was impossible to defeat these people, their heroism does not grow old, and it is endless.

"We are a truly victorious people," Armen Sarkissian added, in particular, "both in World War II and in the battle for liberation."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
