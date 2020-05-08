Azerbaijani deputy minister detained

The Azerbaijani deputy minister of culture, Rafik Bayramov, has been detained, local media reported.
The State Security Service of Azerbaijan conducts operational investigative measures amid the fact that officials of the ministry of culture deliberately used their powers in unofficial interests and committed numerous illegal actions that significantly damage the interests of society and the state protected by law.
The public will be provided with additional information about ongoing investigations, persons suspected of committing crimes and crimes committed, the media noted.