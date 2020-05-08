News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Azerbaijani deputy minister detained
Azerbaijani deputy minister detained
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Azerbaijani deputy minister of culture, Rafik Bayramov, has been detained, local media reported.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan conducts operational investigative measures amid the fact that officials of the ministry of culture deliberately used their powers in unofficial interests and committed numerous illegal actions that significantly damage the interests of society and the state protected by law.

The public will be provided with additional information about ongoing investigations, persons suspected of committing crimes and crimes committed, the media noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fight between Armenia lawmakers continues during recess
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also in the legislature...
 Which MP hits opposition Bright Armenia faction leader in the back?
Examining the video of this incident, it can be assumed that…
 2 Yerevan men threatening to jump off bridge, demand that PM's assistant come
The men say they want Sargsyan to come and...
 21 persons charged under case of Armenia's Gavar incident
With respect to four more persons, decisions were made on detention on suspicion of involvement in the riots...
 Lawsuit filed to declare Armenia ex-FM’s son bankrupt
Ara Oskanian is the son of Vartan Oskanian…
 Brothers transferred to hospital with cut-pierced wounds in Yerevan
A report is being prepared, and a forensic...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos