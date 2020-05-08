German intelligence report casts doubt on US allegations that COVID-19 originated in Chinese lab

A German intelligence report casts doubt on the US claims that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab, noting that the charges are an attempt to divert attention from the US’s inability to curb the disease, Der Spiegel reported
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that there is 'enormous' evidence that COVID-19 was made at the Chinese lab.
"Spiegel said Germany’s BND spy agency had asked members of the U.S.-led “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance for evidence to support the accusation. None of the alliance’s members, the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, wanted to support Pompeo’s claim, it said," Reuters said.
An intelligence report prepared for Germany’s defense secretary, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, argues the US allegations were a deliberate attempt to divert public attention from President Donald Trump’s 'failures.'