WHO expert: Wuhan wet market could become a catalyst for COVID-19 spread
WHO expert: Wuhan wet market could become a catalyst for COVID-19 spread
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The seafood market in Wuhan could become a catalyst for the spread of COVID-19 due to a large number of people, but it is not yet known where the infection came from, Reuters reported referring to Dr Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO expert on food safety and zoonotic.

“The market played a role in the event, that’s clear. But what role we don’t know, whether it was the source or amplifying setting or just a coincidence that some cases were detected in and around that market,” he said.

According to him, it was not clear whether live animals or infected vendors or shoppers may have brought the virus into the market.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
