News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Elon Musk says brain implant his company Neuralink is working on could be ready within a year
Elon Musk says brain implant his company Neuralink is working on could be ready within a year
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the brain implant his company Neuralink is working on could potentially be ready to be put inside a patient within a year, Business Insider reported.

Founded in 2016, Neuralink is engaged in neural technology and is developing an implant designed for direct interaction with the human brain. The initial purpose of the implant, according to Elon Musk, is to use it as a treatment for diseases and brain injuries.

"There's still a lot of work to do," Musk said when speaking with Rogan. "So when I say, you know, we've probably got a shot at putting it in a person, you know, within a year. I think, that's exactly what I mean, I think we have a chance of putting input in one end, having them be healthy, and restoring some functionality that they've lost."

The chip could potentially be used to restore vision, hearing, and limb movement in addition to fighting diseases that affect the brain, Musk said.

According to him, the device will be implanted directly into the skull to allow electrode filaments to interact with specific areas of the brain.

"It could, in principle, fix anything that's wrong with the brain," Musk said.

It is not the first time Musk has made such statements. Back in July 2019, Musk said he hoped to have an implant in a human patient by the end of next year.

But that's just the early ambitions Musk has in store for Neuralink. In the long term, he hopes to develop a device that could enable "symbiosis" between humans and AI.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Government approves 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Accordingly, respective grants will be provided to high-tech businesses…
 VEON withdraws from discussions with UCom CJSC related to potential transaction in Armenia
Amsterdam, 6 May 2020 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON)…
 Armenian Rockbite Games company's new game internationally recognized before release
A team of 20 people created the game for...
 Apple Music is now available on the web
Users can now subscribe directly to the web version of the service without using iTunes...
 Boeing introduces 1st combat drone with artificial intelligence
The Loyal Wingman will "use artificial intelligence to fly independently, or in support of manned aircraft...
 ABC: US authorities consider Zoom vulnerable to hackers
“Zoom’s sudden immense growth and use across both public and private sector entities in combination...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos