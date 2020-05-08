Armenia PM, Lithuania President discuss intensification of economic cooperation

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a video meeting Friday with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.
The parties exchanged views on the steps being taken to combat COVID-19. In this context, the assistance provided from the European Union to the Eastern Partnership, especially to Armenia, was mentioned.
Prime Minister Pashinyan presented the process of reforms and priorities of the Armenian government. The President of Lithuania praised the determination of the Armenian authorities to implement these reforms, and expressed his support for the reform policy and his readiness to provide expert assistance in this regard.
Both sides noted the need to intensify bilateral economic cooperation between Armenia and Lithuania in the current situation. In particular, the priority of the immediate resumption of direct flights was noted.
Reference was made to Armenia-EU relations as well. The interlocutors expressed satisfaction in this connection, and stressed their readiness to take continued steps in this direction.
Also, the Armenian PM and the Lithuanian president exchanged invitations to pay mutual official visits to one another’s countries.