News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ukraine's president considers Tbilisi’s decision to recall ambassador a mistake
Ukraine's president considers Tbilisi’s decision to recall ambassador a mistake
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will not recall the Ukrainian ambassador from Georgia, Nash TV channel reported.

As reported earlier, Georgia is recalling its ambassador in Kyiv for consultations following the appointment of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to the post of chair of the Ukrainian president's Executive Committee on Reforms, Ukraine Interfax reported referring to the Georgian FM David Zalkaliani.

“It seems to me that this is a mistake of the Georgian side,” the Ukrainian president said.

According to him, the personnel policy concerns only the state and those citizens who live in this country. “This is our decision, our domestic policy. Mr. Saakashvili is a citizen of Ukraine, he has a Ukrainian passport,” Zelenskyy added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Saakashvili confirms his appointment to Ukraine's National Reforms Council
Saakashvili’s exact date of...
 Anti-Corruption Bureau opens new case against Ukrainian Prosecutor General
Irina Venediktova was appointed Prosecutor General on March 17 by decree of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
 FM: Armenia ready for dialogue with Ukraine in spite of Kyiv's certain stances
According to him, even though there haven’t been...
 Saakashvili assesses chance of being appointed Ukraine Deputy PM
On April 22, Saakashvili declared that President of Ukraine...
 Zelenskyy compares Ukraine with medieval Europe
During a briefing in Kiev, President of Ukraine Volodymyr...
 Ukraine’s PM Oleksiy Honcharuk submits his resignation to president
The President’s Office said that they would consider the statement…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos