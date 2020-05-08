Exceptional humanitarian aid to COAF’s beneficiaries of Lori province

With the support of the European Union, The Children of Armenia Charitable Fund (COAF) provides exceptional humanitarian aid to 1000 families in the Lori region.
European Union supports families in need affected by the coronavirus pandemic crisis. The financial support provided to Lori province is equal to euro 60,000. This EU program will also be implemented in the regions of Shirak and Tavush in close collaboration with the local and regional officials.
“Every crisis with economic impact, such as the current one, negatively affects already vulnerable groups of population. It is therefore our moral duty to help those in need and provide guidance on limiting the spread of the virus. The European Union is here to give a helping hand to Armenian regions in these challenging times and overcome this difficult situation together,” mentions Andrea Wiktorin, Ambasssador, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia.
The socially vulnerable families from 26 rural and 2 urban (Vanadzor and Alaverdi) COAF-beneficiary communities will receive aid two times: in late April and May. The pack provided to each family includes primary food, hygiene items, and stationery.
The selection of socially vulnerable families is based on COAF’s social workers’ years-long heartfelt work, in-depth research, needs assessment, and results of regular monitoring.
“COAF is a trusted partner for the EU that was able to fulfill the program in a nimble way, which is highly important in this situation, and productively, that is to say, targeted, as our specialists have been working directly with villagers in rural communities for many years,” explains Korioun Khatchadourian, the Managing Director at COAF.
Support will also be provided to 26 COAF-supported rural medical institutions. Each pack will include medical gear of primary need.