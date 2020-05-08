News
Opposition Bright Armenia faction: What happened in parliament shall have political consequences
YEREVAN. – As far as I remember, the head of a parliamentary faction was not hit in the back and from the side in this parliament yet. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction in parliament, stated this at Friday’s sitting of the National Assembly (NA), commenting on the fight that took place in the morning at the NA sessions’ hall, and involving him and Sasun Mikaelyan, a member of the majority My Step faction.

According to Marukyan, what happened in the parliament today had a clear political subtext, and, therefore its assessment shall also be political.

At the same time, he stressed that a political assessment alone is not enough, noting that actions must follow. "The incident has consequences, political consequences," the head of the Bright Armenia parliamentary faction said. “By and large, what happened is also our problem; but it's more a problem of the leader of the revolution [i.e., PM Nikol Pashinyan]."

