Armenia premier: I have directly said to Marukyan

YEREVAN. – Yes, yesterday the head of the Bright Armenia party faction invited me to have coffee, I accepted the invitation, I went down to my former office where Mr. Marukyan is now sitting. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his speech in the National Assembly Friday, referring to his closed meeting with the opposition Bright Armenia faction on Thursday.

"I have directly said, 'Yes, Mr. Marukyan, we all have reason to suspect that you and your activities, all that psychological, moral violence, and ultimately, physical violence are an integral part of the plan to use physical violence," Pashinyan added.

To note, Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction in parliament, on Thursday told reporters that he and Pashinyan had spoken only about foreign policy and the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue.