News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
PM on brawl at Armenia parliament: I condemn any phenomenon of violence
PM on brawl at Armenia parliament: I condemn any phenomenon of violence
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – I condemn any phenomenon of violence—in all its manifestations. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his speech in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Friday, referring to the fight that took place among MPs at the NA sessions’ hall in the morning.

"Violence is not only physical, but also moral, psychological," he added, in particular. "And it should be emphasized very directly that for two years now, the revolutionary team, including this parliamentary majority and the government, has been consistently and continuously subjected to moral and psychological violence.

All this has one goal: to impoverish the political majority, to destroy the political majority, to destroy the trust existing between the people and the political majority.

I can't call what happened anything but a  wretched provocation, especially after watching the video several times. But I condemn that we can give in to those provocations."

Fight breaks out in Armenia parliament (PHOTOS)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos