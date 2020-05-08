PM on brawl at Armenia parliament: I condemn any phenomenon of violence

YEREVAN. – I condemn any phenomenon of violence—in all its manifestations. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his speech in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Friday, referring to the fight that took place among MPs at the NA sessions’ hall in the morning.
"Violence is not only physical, but also moral, psychological," he added, in particular. "And it should be emphasized very directly that for two years now, the revolutionary team, including this parliamentary majority and the government, has been consistently and continuously subjected to moral and psychological violence.
All this has one goal: to impoverish the political majority, to destroy the political majority, to destroy the trust existing between the people and the political majority.
I can't call what happened anything but a wretched provocation, especially after watching the video several times. But I condemn that we can give in to those provocations."