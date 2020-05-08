Elon Musk speaks on why he decided to sell all his property

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he decided to sell all of his property so that people can no longer attack him for being a billionaire, Independent reported.
Earlier this month, Musk tweeted that he is ”selling almost all physical possessions” and ”will own no house”.
The Tesla CEO spoke in a new episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast released on Thursday.
“Why are you doing that?” Rogan asked on the podcast. Musk said he’s “slightly sad” about the move, prompting Rogan to enquire: “If you’re sad about it, why are you doing it?”
Musk then explained: “I think possessions kind of weigh you down. They’re kind of an attack vector, you know?
“People say, ‘Hey, billionaire, you’ve got all this stuff.’ Well, now I don’t have stuff, what are you going to do?”
Asked if Musk means that people “target” his status as a billionaire, to which Musk responded affirmatively, he noted he’s going to rent a place to stay and keep some possessions, including those that have sentimental value.
“What’s the worst thing that can happen?” Musk mused. “It’ll be fine.”
Rogan replied: “Yeah, you can always buy more stuff if you don’t like it.”
He asked Musk if he feels like people define him according to his wealth. Musk said it does happen, although “not everyone” does it.