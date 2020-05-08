China supports WHO-led COVID-19 investigation

China supports the World Health Organization's global coronavirus outbreak investigation, but only "after the pandemic is over"., AFP reported.

According to, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, the investigation should be conducted in an "open, transparent and inclusive manner" under the leadership of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This should happen at an "appropriate time after the pandemic is over," she noted.

According to her, the review should "summarise the experience and deficiencies of the international response to the pandemic, strengthen the WHO's work, enhance the construction of countries’ core public health capabilities, and provide suggestions to improve global preparedness against major infectious diseases," said Hua adding that China would cooperate with WHO efforts to trace the origin, but rejected the US calls for an investigation, accusing it of "politicising the issue".

Hua noted that any investigation should be based on the International Health Regulations, and be authorized by the World Health Assembly or Executive Committee -- the WHO's dual governing bodies.

WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerhove said earlier on Wednesday the agency is in talks with China to send a mission to investigate the animal source of the virus.