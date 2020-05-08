News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
China supports WHO-led COVID-19 investigation
China supports WHO-led COVID-19 investigation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China supports the World Health Organization's global coronavirus outbreak investigation, but only "after the pandemic is over"., AFP reported.

According to, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, the investigation should be conducted in an "open, transparent and inclusive manner" under the leadership of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This should happen at an "appropriate time after the pandemic is over," she noted.

According to her, the review should "summarise the experience and deficiencies of the international response to the pandemic, strengthen the WHO's work, enhance the construction of countries’ core public health capabilities, and provide suggestions to improve global preparedness against major infectious diseases," said Hua adding that China would cooperate with WHO efforts to trace the origin, but rejected the US calls for an investigation, accusing it of "politicising the issue".

Hua noted that any investigation should be based on the International Health Regulations, and be authorized by the World Health Assembly or Executive Committee -- the WHO's dual governing bodies.

WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerhove said earlier on Wednesday the agency is in talks with China to send a mission to investigate the animal source of the virus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trump says WHO is 'a puppet for China'
"They are like a puppet for China, everything China does is OK...
 WHO expert: Wuhan wet market could become a catalyst for COVID-19 spread
“The market played a role in the event, that’s clear...
 Governor: 21 COVID-19 new cases recoded in Armenia's Gegharkunik province
“19 people recovered...
 German intelligence report casts doubt on US allegations that COVID-19 originated in Chinese lab
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that there is 'enormous' evidence...
 Musk says COVID-19 pandemic is ‘practice run’ for future viruses
“At some point there probably will be a pandemic with a high mortality rate...
 Australia annoyed by US putting forward Wuhan lab COVID-19 theory
“We’re not doing this as some sort of lapdog of the United States...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos