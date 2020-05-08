News
Dollar still gaining value in Armenia
Dollar still gaining value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.11/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.97 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 524.73 (up by AMD 2.99), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 599.62 (up by AMD 2.36), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.58 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 233.16, AMD 26,522.68 and AMD 11,797.89, respectively.
