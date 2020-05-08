Greek general: Turkish provocations will lead to an accident with unforeseen consequences

The provocations of Turkey in the Aegean Sea and in Evros on the Greek-Turkish land border will lead with mathematical precision to an accident with unforeseen consequences, said Greek General Konstantinos Floros while holding two teleconferences with NATO officials.
Floros pointed out the danger of the incident, which could provoke Turkish violations in the Aegean, noting that “the risk of an accident and the serious consequences that such a thing will bring” is real, Greek City Times reported.
He referred to the recent escalation caused by the immigration crisis in Evros and in the Aegean Sea, which was organized by Turkey. He also discussed Turkish offenses in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.
He also referred to the harassment of a Greek helicopter by Turkey, which was transporting him and Minister of Defence, Nikos Panagiotopoulos.