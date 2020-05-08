We will conclude how to work, Armenian opposition party head says following brawl at parliament

The head of the Bright Armenia party Edmon Marukyan noted that the incident in parliament should have political consequences.
"We will wait for the assessment and consequences worthy of a democratic country, then we'll talk," he noted.
The MP refused to give any comments related to the incident in the parliament, noting that he had already said this from the rostrum of the parliament.
“We will conclude how we will work,” he said.
As reported earlier, the situation in the Armenian parliament heated up during the speech of Edmon Marukyan, chair of the opposition Bright Armenia party, and the fists were raised.
The fight occurred between him and My Step ruling bloc MP Sasun Mikaelyan.
Later, the Bright Armenia party left the session in protest. Marukyan noted that both they and the My Step MPs are responsible for the current incident.
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, noted that what happened in parliament is their biggest defeat since the revolution. He noted that all this is connected with the law on the confiscation of illegal property and various criminal cases.
In the meantime, the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has been studying the incident.