Armenian parliament discussing ratification of Convention, aimed at combating pedophilia

The Armenian parliament has been discussing ratification of Convention, aimed at combating pedophilia.
This Convention was signed by 47 States, and it has entered into force for 44 States. Armenia signed this Convention on September 29, 2010.
The objectives of the Convention are: to prevent and combat sexual exploitation and abuse of children; protecting the rights of child victims of sexual exploitation and abuse; development of national and international cooperation in combating sexual exploitation and abuse of children.
Each country takes the necessary legislative or other measures aimed at raising awareness in the field of protection and ensuring the rights of children among people who regularly come into contact with children in the fields of education, health, social protection, justice and law enforcement, as well as in sports, culture, and leisure fields.