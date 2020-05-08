Prosperous Armenia party condemns incident in parliament

Prosperous Armenia party considers an incident that occurred today in the parliament to be unacceptable.
According to the party's statement: such realities contradict the logic of parliamentarism, political culture, and democracy.
"In a country switched to a parliamentary model of government, violence must be rejected and any issue - especially in the legislature - should be resolved not by force, but by a civilized dialogue, if necessary and through healthy criticism."
"The Prosperous Armenia Party calls on its parliamentary colleagues to return to the field of mutual respect, tolerance, and constructive work. Such unpleasant incidents from now on should never be repeated," especially amid the pandemic, a state of emergency, and an economic crisis, the statement added.
As reported earlier, the situation in the Armenian parliament heated up during the speech of Edmon Marukyan, chair of the opposition Bright Armenia party, and the fists were raised. The fight occurred between him and My Step ruling bloc MP Sasun Mikaelyan.
Later, the Bright Armenia party left the session in protest. Marukyan noted that both they and the My Step MPs are responsible for the current incident.
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, noted that what happened in parliament is their biggest defeat since the revolution. He noted that all this is connected with the law on the confiscation of illegal property and various criminal cases.
In the meantime, the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has been studying the incident.