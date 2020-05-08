Armenian PM holds phone talks with Pope Francis

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today had a telephone conversation with His Holiness Pope Francis, PM's press service reported.
The Prime Minister thanked the Holy See and personally Pope Francis for efforts aimed at alleviating the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and providing assistance to vulnerable groups. Nikol Pashinyan presented the Armenian government’s response to the pandemic.
Both sides stressed the importance of promoting a culture of peace among the peoples of the world, peacekeeping and disarmament. In this context, Prime Minister Pashinyan highly appreciated the call for a general ceasefire made by Pope Francis last month. He reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and thanked His Holiness for standing by the Armenian people and supporting historical justice.
His Holiness congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the second year of his tenure as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. He noted with great satisfaction the fraternal relations and unwavering ties between the Roman Catholic and Armenian Apostolic Churches. Pope Francis reaffirmed his position on the Armenian Genocide.
The interlocutors hailed the role played by the Armenian Catholic community in the life of the Armenian people. Both sides voiced readiness to expand the interstate relations.