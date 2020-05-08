News
Friday
May 08
Attorney: Judge has no right to declare on behalf of Armenia that country's ex-leaders are not trusted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

A judge has no right to declare on behalf of Armenia that country's ex-leaders are not trusted, said Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan's attorney Hayk Alumyan following a trial.

"If the state once entrusted them with the management of the state, then I don’t think that the state has the right, and the court on behalf of the state, to declare that these people do not enjoy authority," he said.

Kocharyan's attorneys submitted motions to replace the arrest of Robert Kocharyan under the personal guarantee of the former PMs of Armenia and Karabakh, as well as declaring the bail admissible in relation to the ex-president.

After hearing all the participants in the trial, the court went to the deliberation room to make a decision. The rule will be made public on May 13.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
