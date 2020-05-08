WSJ: US authorities plan to introduce new immigration restrictions

The administration of US President Donald Trump is discussing the possibility of extending the previously introduced decree on the partial ban of immigration, as well as introduce additional restrictions on entry into the document, The Wall Street Journal reported referring to the source
According to it, the new decree, which may be signed in May, will contain a ban on issuing an H1-B work visa for highly qualified foreign specialists, H2-B visas for temporary workers who are not involved in agriculture, as well as student visas with the right to work. These restrictions can last several months or even years.
According to newspaper sources, when discussing this measure, the administration is guided by the fact that this step will receive widespread support in society amid the spread of coronavirus.
The decree on a 60-day ban on immigration to the country for some categories due to the negative economic consequences of COVID-19 was signed by Trump on April 22. The restrictions apply to individuals who, at the time of signing the decree, are located outside the US and do not have a valid immigrant visa and other travel documents. However, the right to seek asylum or refugee status is not limited.
The head of the White House said earlier that the document will not affect temporarily arriving in the US and farm workers.
According to Johns Hopkins University, which makes calculations based on data from federal and local authorities, over 1.2 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the US. The death toll has reached over 75.6 thousand.