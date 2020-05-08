News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Google, Facebook allow employees to work remotely until end of year
Google, Facebook allow employees to work remotely until end of year
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

The American companies Google and Facebook announced that they will allow employees to work from home until the end of 2020. 

According to BBC, both companies will  re-open their offices, but will adhere to a flexible schedule.

Facebook is ready to open its office on July 6.

"Facebook has taken the next step in its return to work philosophy. Today, we announced anyone who can do their work remotely can choose to do so through the end of the year," a spokesman said. "As you can imagine this is an evolving situation as employees and their families make important decisions re: return to work."

Earlier, employees of the social network received a bonus of a thousand dollars for working remotely.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said employees who need to return to the office can do so from July with enhanced safety measures in place.

But the majority of employees who can carry out their jobs from home will be able to do so until the end of the year, Mr Pichai noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Elon Musk says brain implant his company Neuralink is working on could be ready within a year
"There's still a lot of work to do...
 Government approves 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Accordingly, respective grants will be provided to high-tech businesses…
 VEON withdraws from discussions with UCom CJSC related to potential transaction in Armenia
Amsterdam, 6 May 2020 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON)…
 Armenian Rockbite Games company's new game internationally recognized before release
A team of 20 people created the game for...
 Apple Music is now available on the web
Users can now subscribe directly to the web version of the service without using iTunes...
 Boeing introduces 1st combat drone with artificial intelligence
The Loyal Wingman will "use artificial intelligence to fly independently, or in support of manned aircraft...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos