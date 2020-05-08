Google, Facebook allow employees to work remotely until end of year

The American companies Google and Facebook announced that they will allow employees to work from home until the end of 2020.

According to BBC, both companies will re-open their offices, but will adhere to a flexible schedule.

Facebook is ready to open its office on July 6.

"Facebook has taken the next step in its return to work philosophy. Today, we announced anyone who can do their work remotely can choose to do so through the end of the year," a spokesman said. "As you can imagine this is an evolving situation as employees and their families make important decisions re: return to work."

Earlier, employees of the social network received a bonus of a thousand dollars for working remotely.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said employees who need to return to the office can do so from July with enhanced safety measures in place.

But the majority of employees who can carry out their jobs from home will be able to do so until the end of the year, Mr Pichai noted.