Armenia ex-president's lawyer: No substantive anwers were given to justifications presented

No substantive answers were given to the justifications presented, Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan's attorney Hayk Alumyan said on Friday following a trial.

The grounds for these petitions, he said, were more than sufficient to satisfy the petitions.

"We did not receive a worthy response from the other side," said his another attorney Hovhannes Khudoyan.

Kocharyan's attorneys submitted motions to replace the arrest of Robert Kocharyan under the personal guarantee of the former PMs of Armenia and Karabakh, as well as declaring the bail admissible in relation to the ex-president.

After hearing all the participants in the trial, the court went to the deliberation room to make a decision. The rule will be made public on May 13.