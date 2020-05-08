Commander of Russian Southern Military District congratulates veterans of Great Patriotic War (PHOTOS)

The commander of the Southern Military District of Russia has congratulated veterans of the Great Patriotic War, the Southern Military District's press service reported.
The unit commander personally congratulated all 12 veterans in the Armenian Gyumri military garrison and handed them flowers and gifts.
“75 years have passed, but the memory of the exploits, heroism, steadfastness, and selflessness of the front-line soldiers, partisans, rear workers, and prisoners of fascist camps does not fade," said the commander of the 102nd Russian military base, Colonel Nikolai Martynyuk.
Currently, 276 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Armenia.