Armenian FM holds phone talks with Kyrgyz counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone talk with Kyrgyz FM Chingiz Aydarbekov, MFA's press service reported.
The two exchanged views on the challenges and steps aimed at addressing COVID-19, noting the key importance of international cooperation in this regard.
The sides touched upon a wide range of issues related to the bilateral agenda. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation in all possible directions and to maintain the dynamics of the dialogue established at different levels.
The FMs exchanged views on issues of cooperation and initiatives on multilateral platforms. In this context, they outlined further steps to strengthen cooperation between the Eurasian Union, CSTO, and CIS member states.