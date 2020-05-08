Armenian PM: I hope that I bear the name of my war veteran grandfather with honor

Victory Day is a holiday that unites all civilized humanity. It is important not only for the CIS and post-Soviet countries but also for all states of the world, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Mir TV channel.
He said that his grandfather, Nikol Pashinyan, went to the front when his father was only a year old. Only a few photographs and a few stories about him were preserved. It is known about the fighting path of Nikol Pashinyan Sr. He was a sergeant of the 554th infantry regiment of the 138th division.
According to some documents, the PM's grandfather died in February 1943, according to others, he went missing either near Stalingrad or in the Crimea.
The PM noted they only have several old photos of his grandfather.
"These are very cherished memories for our entire family. I hope that I bear the name of my grandfather, a front-line soldier, with honor," the PM noted.
He added that the heroes of the Great Patriotic War are not forgotten in Armenian society. The main avenues of the capital are named after them and monuments have been erected in almost all cities. The prime minister noted that on May 9 - despite the COVID-19 pandemic - festive events will take place in the country, a parade of fighters will take place, and 208 veterans will receive honorary prizes of over $ 600.
“The highest degree of human consciousness is to die for the motherland, and the heroes of the Second World War proved that they had reached this degree,” the PM noted.