News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Being the head of state means being him 24 hours a day, Armenian PM says
Being the head of state means being him 24 hours a day, Armenian PM says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


There is a lot of instability in the work of the head of state, and you need to be prepared for everything, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Mir TV channel.

Pashinyan referred to the coronavirus pandemic, which took many countries by surprise, as it was unpredictable. However, he noted that along with various emerging issues there are predictable ones. It is necessary to develop the economy, build foreign relations, maintain political stability in the country, and so on.

“To be the head of state means to be him 24 hours a day," he said noting that the phone can call ring even in the middle of the night. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos